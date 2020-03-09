Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3% for 2020 on dampened domestic demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:37 IST
Coronavirus: Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3% for 2020 on dampened domestic demand

Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its growth forecast for India to 5.3 per cent for 2020 from 5.4 per cent estimated earlier, as it expects the coronavirus outbreak to dampen domestic demand globally. In its update on Global Macro Outlook for March, Moody's said the virus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies. "It now seems certain that even if the virus is steadily contained, the outbreak will dampen global economic activity well into Q2 of this year," it said.

Moody's baseline forecasts assume that the number of cases would keep increasing globally and there would be travel restrictions through the April-June period. Apart from supply chain disruptions, it also expects consumption and investment to be affected and prices of oil and other commodities to remain around current lows until the end of June. Accordingly, Moody's has revised growth forecasts for G20 economies to 2.1 per cent, 0.3 percentage point lower than the previous baseline. China's 2020 growth forecast has also been reduced to 4.8 per cent from the previous estimate of 5.2 per cent. For the US, growth of 1.5 per cent is now expected, down from the previous estimate of 1.7 per cent. For India, Moody's has projected growth at 5.3 per cent for 2020, lower than 5.4 per cent GDP expansion projected in February, taking into account baseline scenario of significant global disruption.

Moody's said baseline forecasts for this year are based on two assumptions-- the disruption of economic activity in the first half of this year will be followed by some recovery in global factory production and consumer demand in the second half; and warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere in the spring and summer will weaken the spread of the virus. "Since the publication of our last Global Macro Outlook update in mid-February, the coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies including Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Germany, France and the US. "Previously, we assessed the effects of the virus mainly on aggregate demand in China, global travel and global factory output resulting from disruptions in supply chains through East Asia," Moody's noted. It is now clear that the shock will additionally dampen domestic demand globally, which will affect a wide range of non-traded activities across countries and regions simultaneously, it said. Further, Moody's has also analysed the downside scenario of 'extensive and prolonged slump' in case of significant increase in coronavirus cases or increasing public fear that the virus will not be contained and oil price stays around USD 40-50 for 2020.

In such a downside scenario, Moody's expects India's growth to fall to 5 per cent in 2020, China (3.7 per cent) and the US (0.9 per cent). Stating that global recession risks have risen, it said that the longer the outbreak affects economic activity, the demand shock will dominate and lead to recessionary dynamics. "In particular, a sustained pullback in consumption, coupled with extended closures of businesses, would hurt earnings, drive layoffs and weigh on sentiment. Such conditions could ultimately feed self-sustaining recessionary dynamics. Heightened asset price volatility would magnify the shock," Moody's added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A, where only six matches were scheduled in this round due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. All games were ordered to take place in empty stadiums until April 3 by the Italian government, and six matches t...

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines warned on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South K...

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day.The special package was unveiled by Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS,...

Nigeria has second confirmed coronavirus case - health minister

Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, the countrys health minister said on Twitter on Monday.The first case was an Italian man who flew into southwestern commercial capital Lagos on Feb. 24 from Milan on a Turkish Airlines flight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020