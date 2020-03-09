Left Menu
Become an Expert in Building Effortless and Efficient Experiences for Customers

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:35 IST
 Customer contact, customer experience and operations executives will convene at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa on April 26-29, 2020, for the 16th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120864/Customer_experience_strategy.jpg

To register for the 16th Annual Customer Contact, East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchangeor to view the event agenda, please visit: www.frost.com/ccs

The event, themed Effortless and Efficient Experiences: A Win-Win for Customers and the Organization, is a part of Frost & Sullivan's 2020 International Customer Contact Executive MindXchange Series. Highlights from the state-of-the-industry agenda include the following sessions:

  • The Future of CX is Here: Is Your People Strategy Keeping Up with Your Tech Strategy? – Headliner Gary Magenta, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Root, will explain why technology and people must be equal partners. He will provide insight on why technology isn't replacing people, it's empowering them to become experts and provide the customer with a better experience. Participants will leave with tools and ideas to help their call center agents understand this changing marketplace and evolving customer expectations.
  • Ask the Experts! Panel Discussion – Earning an A for EffortlessRachelle Dever, Vice President, Customer Relations & Brand Experience, Signature Flight Support, will lead an expert panel with executives from Microsoft and Schneider Electric. They will discuss the key to delivering an excellent customer experience: truly understanding the customer. Participants will hear pragmatic ideas for building an effective customer experience strategy, learn how to conduct a needs analysis and discover how to present a business case for change.
  • Success Story – Collaborating to Drive Efficiencies and Process Improvements across the EnterpriseShawn Castle, Director of Customer Support, Valvoline, will bring over 20 years of call center leadership experience to the event as he presents a case study highlighting how to use the contact center to transform opportunity into revenue. Castle will explain how to position the contact center as a strategic asset and share lessons learned in implementing innovative solutions and obtaining buy-in from the C-Suite.

This annual event provides solutions to meet the complex communication demands presented by today's multi-channel customer. The highly interactive program offers customer contact industry vice presidents, directors, managers and other senior-level executives the opportunity to benefit from:

  • Current case studies and emerging best practices
  • Dynamic industry collaboration zones
  • Expert panel discussions
  • Peer-to-peer networking opportunities

For additional information about the 16th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, email events.us@frost.com.

About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Corporate Communications
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

