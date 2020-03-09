Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiabulls Housing Fin shares plunge over 16 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:43 IST
Indiabulls Housing Fin shares plunge over 16 pc

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday plunged over 16 per cent after the company said it had an exposure of Rs 662 crore in the form of bonds to Yes Bank. On the BSE, the stock plunged 16.06 per cent to close at Rs 213.55. Intra-day, it lost as much as 19.08 per cent to Rs 205.85.

It fell 18.47 per cent to settle at Rs 207.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). During the day, it slumped 19.92 per cent. In terms of volume, more than 4 crore shares were traded on the NSE and 27.08 lakh units on the BSE.

"Yes Bank owes to Indiabulls Housing Finance Rs 662 crore via additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds," according to a regulatory filing. The investments in AT-1 bonds of Yes Bank were made in 2017, as part of its treasury management of over Rs 20,000 crore of cash and when the bank was worth over USD 10 billion in value, the filing said.

Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, or any of his companies or any of his family member companies have no loans outstanding from Yes Bank, the non-banking finance company said further. The statement from Indiabulls Housing comes amid arrest of Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor, on alleged money laundering charges and that the loans by the lender to DHFL turned sour..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

StanChart cuts oil price view on OPEC deal failure

Standard Chartered on Monday cut its 2020 and 2021 oil price forecast, saying the price war sparked by the collapse of a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers OPEC will likely be severe and p...

EU to consider proposed two-tier approach to 'green' rules

European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments in order to smooth the blocs transition to a low carbon economy, a group of industry experts said. The first category proposed by the group on Monday wou...

Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

One of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India creates awareness about Preventive Health Check-up with its unique campaign Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class dia...

Algeria says 'rapid decision' needed to balance oil market

Algeria has been in permanent consultations with other oil producers since Friday over OPECs failure to agree on an output cut, its Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Ennahar television on Monday.We agreed on Friday that no decision woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020