Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:55 IST
Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique 'Fitness Plan' for new moms on account of 'World International Women's Day'. The special package was unveiled by Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS, DCP, South Division Bengaluru in the presence of Ms. Shobha Raghavan, COO, Sahaas Zero waste and Ms. Gayathri Gopalkrishnan, President JP Nagar Apartment Association and Medical Director of Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar.

Several informative programmes were held during the event to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on International Woman's Day. Talks on women safety, gender equality were also organised along with a quiz competition. Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS, DCP - South Division, Bengaluru City, said, "Maintaining fitness post pregnancy is important as it is connected to a lot of health benefits, including prevention of post-delivery depression, restoring muscle strength and even boosting energy levels. However, most women tend to neglect fitness during post pregnancy. I am extremely glad that Manipal Hospital Jaynagar has taken this initiative on International Women's Day to create awareness on this and breaking stereotypes of the society." Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, said, "Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar is always at the forefront when it comes to creating awareness on public issues. Pregnancy is a very important phase in woman's life and therefore, having a fit and healthy lifestyle is extremely important. Women are the backbone of our families and it is our duty to keep them fit both mentally and physically. I thank all the chief guests for lending their support on this special initiative. " About Manipal Hospitals: As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the largest hospital network in India serving over 2 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable tertiary care multispecialty healthcare framework through its entire multispecialty delivery spectrum and further extend it to homecare. With its flagship quaternary care facility located in Bangalore, India, 7 tertiary care, 5 secondary care and 2 primary care clinics spread across India and abroad, today Manipal Hospitals successfully operates and manages 5,900 beds across 15 hospitals. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from across the globe. Manipal Hospitals has one-day care clinic in Lagos, Nigeria. Manipal Hospitals is first in India to be awarded accreditation by the AAHRPP for ethical standards in clinical research activities. It is also NABL, NABH and ISO certified. Manipal Hospitals is also the most respected hospital company in India and the most patient recommended hospital in India by consumer survey.

For more information on Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/jayanagar/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006652/Manipal_Hospitals_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121239/Manipal_Hospitals_Womens_Day.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121240/Manipal_Hospitals_Post_Pregnancy_Plan.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

StanChart cuts oil price view on OPEC deal failure

Standard Chartered on Monday cut its 2020 and 2021 oil price forecast, saying the price war sparked by the collapse of a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers OPEC will likely be severe and p...

EU to consider proposed two-tier approach to 'green' rules

European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments in order to smooth the blocs transition to a low carbon economy, a group of industry experts said. The first category proposed by the group on Monday wou...

Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

One of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India creates awareness about Preventive Health Check-up with its unique campaign Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class dia...

Algeria says 'rapid decision' needed to balance oil market

Algeria has been in permanent consultations with other oil producers since Friday over OPECs failure to agree on an output cut, its Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Ennahar television on Monday.We agreed on Friday that no decision woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020