New terminal of Agartala airport to be operational in 6 months

The new terminal building at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, with a capacity to handle 1,200 passengers per day, almost three times more than the existing facility, is expected to become operational in six months, an official said. The new terminal building will have six bays, one hangar, 20 check-in counters, 5 custom counters and 10 immigration counters, inline baggage system and a solar power unit.

"The Rs 500 crore project for building the new terminal here would be completed within six months, well before the Durga puja. The terminal is being built up with latest technologies," Regional Director of Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Jindal, said. The existing terminal is capable of handling 500 passengers a day while, after completion of the project, the airport will be able to handle 1,200 passengers, After the new terminal is inaugurated, the existing one would be used as a training facility for professionals.

The new terminal would be decorated with miniature sculptures of the 11th century rock carvings of Unakoti, and the Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 "Shakti peeths" of the country, he said. Contruction work of the terminal building has started in 2017.

The Agartala airport was built as a military airstrip by the British on the land donated by the then king of Tripura, Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, which was renamed after him in July, 2018..

