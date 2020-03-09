Left Menu
Development News Edition

New terminal of Agartala airport to be operational in 6 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:58 IST
New terminal of Agartala airport to be operational in 6 months

The new terminal building at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, with a capacity to handle 1,200 passengers per day, almost three times more than the existing facility, is expected to become operational in six months, an official said. The new terminal building will have six bays, one hangar, 20 check-in counters, 5 custom counters and 10 immigration counters, inline baggage system and a solar power unit.

"The Rs 500 crore project for building the new terminal here would be completed within six months, well before the Durga puja. The terminal is being built up with latest technologies," Regional Director of Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Jindal, said. The existing terminal is capable of handling 500 passengers a day while, after completion of the project, the airport will be able to handle 1,200 passengers, After the new terminal is inaugurated, the existing one would be used as a training facility for professionals.

The new terminal would be decorated with miniature sculptures of the 11th century rock carvings of Unakoti, and the Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 "Shakti peeths" of the country, he said. Contruction work of the terminal building has started in 2017.

The Agartala airport was built as a military airstrip by the British on the land donated by the then king of Tripura, Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, which was renamed after him in July, 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

StanChart cuts oil price view on OPEC deal failure

Standard Chartered on Monday cut its 2020 and 2021 oil price forecast, saying the price war sparked by the collapse of a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers OPEC will likely be severe and p...

EU to consider proposed two-tier approach to 'green' rules

European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments in order to smooth the blocs transition to a low carbon economy, a group of industry experts said. The first category proposed by the group on Monday wou...

Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

One of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India creates awareness about Preventive Health Check-up with its unique campaign Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class dia...

Algeria says 'rapid decision' needed to balance oil market

Algeria has been in permanent consultations with other oil producers since Friday over OPECs failure to agree on an output cut, its Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Ennahar television on Monday.We agreed on Friday that no decision woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020