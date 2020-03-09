Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Ratings revises Vedanta's outlook to negative, affirms AA

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised Vedanta Ltd's outlook to negative from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at AA.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:11 IST
India Ratings revises Vedanta's outlook to negative, affirms AA
The company is one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised Vedanta Ltd's outlook to negative from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at AA. Ind-Ra said it has factored in the debt of parent company Vedanta Resources Plc while arriving at the ratings.

The outlook revision reflects the expectation that Vedanta's credit metrics will remain weaker than expected levels in the near-term owing to the delay in volume ramp-up and fall in commodity prices. As of September 2019, the parent debt amounted to 6.7 billion dollars and the buyer's credit was close to 1.2 billion dollars. Considering the revision in the agency's commodity price outlook in FY21, the net adjusted leverage will continue to be higher for the rating level.

The volume ramp-up is likely to be lower than expected in FY20 in the oil and gas and zinc international divisions. However, Ind-Ra expects Vedanta to achieve the targeted volume growth in FY21. The oil division's volumes could potentially increase by 15 to 20 per cent year-on-year due to the addition of new wells and the availability of new surface facilities.

Zinc International's volumes will be supported by the ramp-up of the Gamsberg operations in South Africa while Zinc India's volumes could improve on account of higher mine output along with the possible debottlenecking of its smelting capacity in India. However, the iron ore volumes in Karnataka might remain capped, considering that there was no increase in the same in 2019.

Meanwhile, the copper division's operations remain suspended following a stay on the National Green Tribunal's order that directed the state government to grant the company consent to operate. Furthermore, the ban on iron ore mining in Goa continues to be in place. Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia and Australia. It is a leading producer of oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium, steel and commercial power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PFI member arrested by Delhi Police; 'wider conspiracy' being investigated

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Danish, a member of Popular Front of India PFI, for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish was later produced before Delhis Patiala House Court and was sent to four days police rem...

SC takes note of plastics lying on both sides of railway lines in outer Delhi

The Supreme Court has taken note of heaps of plastic bags and garbage lying on both sides of railway lines in outer Delhi region and asked the Delhi government, civic bodies and Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority to make...

Integrated treatment of western and traditional Chinese medicine helped most COVID-19 patients recover: Report

An integrated treatment of western drugs and traditional Chinese medicine TCM has helped most of the over 50,000 coronavirus patients in China to recover from the deadly disease, a Chinese expert medical team said on Monday. Compared with t...

John Oliver blasts Hotstar for not streaming Modi episode of his show

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has slammed Disney-owned streaming service Hotstar for self censoring an episode critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and his handling of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020