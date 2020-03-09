Left Menu
Mahindra launches locally assembled Scorpio pick-up vehicle in Kenya

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:28 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced launch of its locally assembled Scorpio pick-up vehicle in Kenya through a partnership with Simba Corporation, a leading commercial organisation in the country which is into motor vehicle sales and service. The two companies are committed to offering commercial and passenger vehicles to their Kenyan customers. The launch of locally assembled pick-ups that are custom built for the Kenyan terrain, is a tangible step forward in this journey, M&M said in a statement.

This new initiative will help strengthen brand Mahindra and make it more relevant to Kenyan customers, it added. "The launch of these locally assembled pick-ups is a significant step forward for Mahindra in the Kenyan market. Kenya is a key strategic market for us and we are now fully equipped to deliver products customised to meet local needs, on time," M&M Chief of International Operations Arvind Mathew said.

Simba Corporation Executive Chairman Adil Popat said together with M&M, the company is on supporting Kenyan government's implementation of the 'Buy Kenya Build Kenya' initiative which is intended to realise a bigger contribution by the manufacturing sector to the national economy. "With the government increasingly creating favourable conditions for assemblers, motor vehicle dealers' preference for local assembly is expected to grow leading to job creation, the growth of skills and ultimately spur economic growth," he added.

M&M said its foray into Kenya, an important market in East Africa, will further strengthen the company's commitment and consolidate its presence in the region. "Going forward, Mahindra plans to further expand its network in this region which will serve its customers better," it added..

