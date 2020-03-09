Left Menu
IndusInd shares fall over 12 pc after lender defers fundraising plans

  PTI
  New Delhi
  09-03-2020 18:46 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:46 IST
IndusInd shares fall over 12 pc after lender defers fundraising plans

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Monday fell over 12 per cent as the private sector lender announced deferment of its plans to raise funds. On the BSE, the stock closed 10.66 per cent lower at Rs 906.20. It plunged 12.5 per cent in intra-day trade to hit 52-week low at Rs 886.85. On the NSE, the scrip settled the day at Rs 889.90, lower by 12.31 per cent. During the day, it slumped to Rs 887.05--its 52-week low-- down 12.5 per cent.

Over 1.44 crore shares were traded on the NSE while BSE witnessed a trade of more than 4.35 lakh shares. The private sector lender on Saturday announced deferment of its plans to raise funds using additional tier-1 instrument..

