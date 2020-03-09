Karbon Card raises USD 2 mn from angel investors

Karbon Card, which is into gift cards for startups, has raised USD 2 million in seed funding from angel investors from India and China, including Kunal Shah of Cred, Amrish Rau ex-PayU and Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter among others. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for product development, operations and market expansion.

Aimed at providing a financial platform for entrepreneurs, the start-up offers corporate cards packed with tools and rewards for new age startups. The interest-free corporate credit card includes rewards specific to startups and expense management software among others. The Karbon Card features include reward programme, expense management software, auxiliary features and travel concierge..

