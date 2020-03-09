Left Menu
US stocks trade halted for 15 minutes after bruising open

  • Newyork
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:51 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:51 IST
Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus. The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500's losses hit seven percent, with trading resuming after 15 minutes.

Near 1400 GMT, the broad-based S&P 500 was down 6.6 per cent at 2,776.47. The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 6.9 per cent to 24,087.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.2 per cent to 8,042.17.

After two difficult weeks amid rising worries over the virus, markets appeared to enter a new phase of worry early Monday after oil producers failed to reach an agreement on a pact to limit output, sending oil futures crashing. The virus itself continued to prompt major economic dislocations, as Italy imposed a month-long lockdown on the country's northern region and additional major sporting events were canceled, along with concerts and industry conferences.

The International Monetary Fund called for "substantial" stimulus and international coordination to counteract the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, while the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced it will increase its daily injections of cash into financial markets by USD 50 billion to USD 150 billion to boost market liquidity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

