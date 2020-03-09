Coronavirus: Passengers from US, France, Spain to be segregated at airports

Passengers from 15 countries, including the US, France and Spain, will also be segregated from other passengers till the conveyer belt areas at airports, according to the AAI. Passengers from arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hongkong, Vietnam, Nepal and Indonesia are already being segregated from other arriving passengers at the airports.

The government has been taking various steps, including universal screening of passengers, amid rising number of cases of coronavirus infection. More than a lakh people have been infected worldwide and at least 43 have tested positive in India. An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said passengers from the US, France and Spain would also be segregated.

AAI Chairman Arvind Singh along with officials from the health ministry and aviation regulator DGCA, among others, reviewed arrangements made at all international airports to control the spread of coronavirus. "Airports advised to include pax frm US, France and Spain to the list of nations (now 15) from where arriving pax needs segregatn as per @MoHFW_INDIA," the AAI said in a tweet.

On Sunday, an official release said that in view of rising cases from France, the US, Spain, there would be dedicated aerobridges for passengers from these countries in addition to the 12 countries. Screening of passengers coming from all parts of the world is being carried out at 30 airports..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.