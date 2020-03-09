Left Menu
Flying car PAL-V to be built in Guj, MoU inked with Dutch firm

Flying car-maker PAL-V of The Netherlands will set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat and has set a target of commencing production by 2021. PAL-V stands for Personal Air Land Vehicle.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani between state Industries Principal Secretary MK Das and Carlo Maasbommel, vice president of PAL-V's international business development. A release said the state government would help the Dutch car-maker in getting all necessary approvals from the Centre for the plant in Gujarat, the first to be set up by the firm in India.

Maasbommel said his company chose Gujarat for its "world class infrastructure, ease of doing business and better port and logistic facilities". He said the company had set a target of commencing commercial production by 2021, adding that cars manufactured here would also be exported, including to the United States and European nations.

Maasbommel told CM Rupani that PAL-V has so far received orders to export 110 such flying cars. Explaining the details of the product, Maasbommel said, "The PAL-V flying car, having two engines, can run at a speed of 160 kilometres on road and can fly at a speed of 180 kms. The car can turn into a flying vehicle in just three minutes and cover a distance of 500 km on a full tank." PTI PJT PD BNM NSK NSK.

