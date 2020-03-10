Yes Bank customers can use IMPS, NEFT to pay dues
Yes Bank has enabled inward Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services.
Yes Bank has enabled inward Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services. People can now use other bank accounts to send payments towards Yes Bank credit card dues and loan obligations through IMPS and NEFT, the private lender said on Tuesday via its official Twitter account.
The development comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded Yes Bank's board and put a withdrawal cap of Rs 50,000 from its accounts with few exceptions. Last week, the central bank suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans.
State Bank of India's legal team has started due diligence as the public sector lender prepares to infuse Rs 2,450 crore to pick up to 49 per cent stake in the troubled private sector Yes Bank after it was placed under administration by the RBI. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yes Bank
- Reserve Bank of India
- India
- State Bank of India
ALSO READ
Yes Bank biggest lender to loan defaulter Cox & Kings
Yes Bank crisis may hit jute mills, workers wages ahead of
ED scanner on big loans issued by Yes Bank, Kapoor's foreign assets
Customers sensed all was not well with Yes Bank, withdrew Rs 18,110 cr deposits during Mar-Sep 2019
Sitharaman assures depositors money in Yes Bank safe