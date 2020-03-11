Left Menu
upGrad Brings Placement Opportunities to First-time Job-seekers Across 300+ Cities in India

  Updated: 11-03-2020 13:11 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:11 IST
Partners with corporates across BFSI and Technology sector to provide placements across tier I, II, III cities as part of its Academy business model MUMBAI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- upGrad, online higher education company, partners with major corporates across BFSI and Technology sector to provide placement opportunities to the remotest corners of India with over 300 cities, thereby getting 'Bharat' to work. The initiative is being undertaken by the upGrad Academy Business vertical, which extends upskilling opportunities to the first-time job seekers and placement guarantee on successful completion of the program. The salary package starts from INR 2.5 lakhs per annum, with job opportunities majorly looking into the area of sales. While 1000 learners have been placed so far, the company plans to cater to over 10,000 jobs in the next financial year. Nonetheless, the initiative has also received more than 1.5 lakh enquiries from across India.

Speaking about upGrad Academy, Mayank Kumar, co-founder & MD, upGrad said, "With such opportunities, we are trying to create an impact towards achieving the $1 trillion economy goal for India, which requires the entire Bharat to go to work. Academy Business vertical works on a 'Source-Train and Deploy model' which enables large organisations who are looking at mass recruitment in their level 1, 2 roles, to have a skilled-ready workforce and as we move ahead, we look forward to onboarding more companies targeting similar goals." The recent Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) suggests that India's unemployment rate has moved upwards to 7.78 percent in February 2020, highest in the last four months. Education companies can play the role in bridging this gap by giving access to job opportunities to the masses, and by helping the corporates get industry-ready talent. To know more, enquire at: academies@upgrad.com About upGrad: Founded in early 2015, upGrad offers online programs for working professionals. In a short span of around 5 years, upGrad on-boarded over 21.5K paid learners and impacted more than 370K individuals globally, making it India's largest online higher-education company, basis gross revenue generated from the Indian market in FY18-19.

upGrad provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and MBA to college students, working-class and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Deakin University, Liverpool John Moores University and others. To further enhance the learning experience, a comprehensive ecosystem has been built which includes one-on-one mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, industry networking and most importantly expert career guidance providing learners holistic support to elevate their careers to the next level. The company has been awarded the title of 'Best Tech for Education' by IAMAI in 2019. The company received the 'Best Education Brands' award by Economic Times and has made it to LinkedIn's 'Top 25 Startups' two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

