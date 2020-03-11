TAKE A LOOK-Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%

The Bank of England cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25% and announced measures to support bank lending ahead of a budget that is set to open the taps on spending to bolster Britain's economy against the coronavirus outbreak.

Following are the main stories: > Britain fires with both barrels > INSTANT VIEW-Bank of England cuts rates by 50 bps > Sterling dips against euro after BoE cut > TEXT-BoE cuts rates to bolster UK economy > Johnson's first budget: fighting coronavirus > FACTBOX-New funding scheme to shield businesses > BoE allows banks to tap capital cushion (Editing by Estelle Shirbon/Guy Faulconbridge)

