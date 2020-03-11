Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing prices in Gurugram fall 7%, Noida by 4% in last 5 yrs: PropTiger

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:05 IST
Housing prices in Gurugram fall 7%, Noida by 4% in last 5 yrs: PropTiger

Housing prices in Gurugram and Noida fell 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively in the last five years on demand slowdown, huge delays in execution of residential projects and many big developers turning bankrupt, according to News Corp-backed realty portal PropTiger. It said the average housing prices in Gurugram, Haryana fell 7 per cent to Rs 5,236 per sq ft from the rates prevailing in March 2015. Noida in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a dip of 4 per cent to Rs 3,922 per sq ft.

However, Hyderabad saw the average value of apartments increase by 40 per cent to Rs 5,318 per square foot. In Mumbai, the average value rose 15 per cent to Rs 9,446 per sq ft, while in Bengaluru the average apartment value appreciated by 11 per cent to Rs 5,194 per sq ft. Housing prices increase in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune were only marginal by 2-4 per cent.

PropTiger said property values in a majority of India's prime residential markets have seen dismal growth in the past five years, indicating that a prolonged demand slowdown has kept value appreciation under check. "An ongoing demand slowdown in India’s real estate market has kept price growth in check, as a result of which housing rates in most markets have shown only negligible growth," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com, Makaan & PropTiger.com.

"If Hyderabad stands as an exception here, it has more to do with the fact that the base price in what is referred to as India’s pharmaceutical capital was quite low during 2015. The state bifurcation also pushed prices upwards," he added. Agarwala attributed price correction in key NCR markets Gurugram and Noida to delays in project completion by many real estate developers.

These two NCR markets have been at the receiving end of negative publicity because of large-scale project delays and instances of some mega players entering into insolvency resolution, the consultant said. Recently, US-based News Corp and its Australian group firm REA made fresh investment of around USD 70 million (Rs 500 crore) in Singapore-based Elara Technologies that owns realty portals PropTiger, Makaan and Housing.com.

Elara Technologies is also backed by investors such as SoftBank, Accel and SAIF Partners. With this fresh funding, Elara has raised USD 175 million so far from investors. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Public comment invited on scrap metal export taxes

National Treasury has invited the public to comment on the proposal of export taxes on scrap metal.Treasury has published the basic approach for consultation after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in the 2020 Budget Review the introd...

Marg ERP gained a clinch in Pharma, now it’s time for FMCG

Joins hands with FMCG Distributors and Traders Association FAIDA Delhi Aiming for 1,50,000 additional installations of its software among FMCG distributors and supermarkets in the next three years Delhi, March 11, 2020 Marg ERP Ltd., ...

Emily Blunt on 'A Quiet Place 2': It explores metaphor of fractured feeling in the air

From fears of parenthood to capturing the untethered feeling across the world, there is a lot to take away from A Quiet Place 2, says Hollywood star Emily Blunt. The original horror film in 2018 revolved around the Abbott family, featuring ...

Lagarde told EU chiefs ECB looking at all tools for virus response -Bloomberg News

European Central Bank ECB President Christine Lagarde told European Union EU leaders that ECB policy makers would look at all policy tools at their meeting this week, particularly ones to provide super-cheap funding, Bloomberg News reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020