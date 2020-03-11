Skyscanner Reveals Top Travel Planning Hacks for Indian Travellers' Favourite Holiday Destinations

Global travel company launches informative guide to help travellers evaluate flight fares and hotel prices for top vacation spots amongst Indian travellers NEW DELHI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel expert Skyscanner is supporting Indian travellers to get the most out of their holidays this year by planning like pros. The company reveals the average hotel prices and flight fares for Indian travellers' favourite global destinations, along with how far in advance to book, enabling travellers to make significant savings. When it comes to booking overseas travel, timing is crucial. Leading global travel company Skyscanner has highlighted this with its latest revelations, around how Indian travellers can find the best prices for their flights and hotels. The traveller-focused company has shared insights that will enable Indians to save substantial sums — provided they book at the right price and time.

Skyscanner's APAC Travel Trends 2020 Report found that Indians' three most booked international destinations were Bangkok (Thailand), Dubai (UAE) and London (England). Now, the company's Plan Like a Pro guide enables customers to make informed choices when it comes to accommodation and travel. Price indices reveal hotel and flight costs, showing travellers precisely what the averages are and when to book in order to make the biggest saving travelling to each of these locations. Book hotels rooms in Bangkok confidently with the knowledge of average room rates and Skyscanner app tips: Skyscanner's data for Bangkok, for example, enables travellers to check their accommodation cost against averages for the entire city. When it comes to Bangkok hotels, travellers using Skyscanner can see at a glance that the average three-star, four-star and five-star rates1 are ₹2,192, ₹2,401 and ₹13,152 respectively. Below average rates for the same classes of hotels are ₹1,409, ₹1,774 and ₹11,116, while at the upper end of the scale they stand at ₹3,027, ₹3,392 and ₹16,335.

This level of at-a-glance data means that travellers have the information they need to make cost-effective choices for their holiday experience. Those using the Skyscanner app also benefit from price alerts, filtered searches and the ability to explore with a map view to book a hotel near their points of interest. Know how far in advance to book flight tickets to the UAE for the best savings: Indians travelling to the UAE from Mumbai should book 20 weeks in advance if flying to Dubai, which would result in savings of up to 54%, and 23 weeks prior to departure if heading to Abu Dhabi for savings of up to 58%.

Travellers departing from New Delhi could enjoy even greater savings if they book at the right time - which is 23 weeks prior to flying. Travellers to Dubai would then save up to 59% whilst those headed for Abu Dhabi could save up to a whooping 81% in flight fares. Decide on which airport to arrive at in the English capital: For those travelling to London, Skyscanner's data informs travellers of which of the city's airport to arrive at for a better deal. Travellers landing at London Gatwick from Mumbai and New Delhi would save up to 8% and 10% respectively2, as compared to arriving at London Heathrow.

Plan Like a Pro also delivers a host of other tips on how to use Skyscanner's app to help travellers make the most of their budgets and their vacation breaks. One example would be Skyscanner's new Price Prediction function, which uses machine learning and predictive analysis to indicate whether flight prices are likely to drop, rise or stay the same between now and the proposed departure date, helping travellers to identify potential savings.

These tips, combined with the price indices on the Plan Like a Pro guide, takes the travel booking experience to the next level for Indian travellers. For more flight fare information and hotel room rates in other destinations, please visit: https://www.skyscanner.co.in/media/plan-like-a-pro For media information and images contact: Skyscanner APAC PR Team Email: apac.pr@skyscanner.net About Skyscanner Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel company dedicated to putting travellers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. Skyscanner helps more than 100 million people in 52 countries and regions find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire in over 30 languages every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 90 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel. After multiple high-profile investment rounds, including from Silicon-Valley based Sequoia Capital, Skyscanner was acquired by Trip.com Group in a deal valued at £1.4bn in 2016. Skyscanner remains operationally independent.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.net/about-us Data disclaimer: 1- Based on 2019 data. Subject to availability. Average rate refers to the median (50th percentile) of all hotel rates booked in 2019. Below and above average are at 25th and 75th percentile, respectively. 2- This is calculated by taking the average airfares to both London airports from the two different origin cities.

