Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks grind higher after emergency BoE cut fuels stimulus hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:02 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks grind higher after emergency BoE cut fuels stimulus hopes

European stocks staged a small rebound on Wednesday after the Bank of England joined other banks in cutting interest rates, raising hopes for more coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus to counter the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak. The surprise move from the BoE which -- on the day that Britain's budget is set to open the taps on spending -- also announced measures to support bank lending, lifted shares after a lacklustre session in Asia.

Wall Street rallied sharply on Tuesday, helping reverse some of Monday's brutal losses, but that failed to translate into improved sentiment on Wednesday as scepticism grew about the stimulus package announced by Washington to fight the epidemic. By 1100 GMT, however, stocks were off their daily highs as caution set in. The FTSE 100 had risen 0.83%, the Euro Stoxx was 1.39% ahead and Germany's DAX was 1.29% higher.

U.S. stock futures were down 2.04%, although that was up from the 3% losses before the BoE's 50-basis-point cut in the base rate to 0.25%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan weakened 1.12%. With the Federal Reserve having already cut rates this month, the pressure is now on the European Central Bank to act when it meets on Thursday.

The BoE did not announce new quantitative easing measures but it did launch a new scheme to support lending to small businesses. The UK finance minister is due to present his first annual budget shortly after 1230 GMT. "It is the only thing central banks can do in a public health crisis," said Neil Dwane, global strategist and portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. "They are trying to take the shackles off the banks to ensure we don't get a cash crunch."

But after a decade of extraordinary monetary policy, investors say the impact of easier policy has clear limits and increased government spending must bear the brunt of the policy response to the economic consequences of the outbreak. "For the ECB their problem is that there is even more pressure because they face the third-largest euro zone economy -- Italy -- in dire straits," Dwane said.

As of Tuesday's close, $8.1 trillion in value has been erased from global stock markets in the recent rout. The MSCI all-country index has lost more than 15% of its value since it peaked on Feb. 12, and was 0.13% lower on Wednesday.

DECLINING DOLLAR Sterling initially fell sharply following the BoE decision before rebounding. It was last up 0.4% at $1.2925 but down 0.3% versus the euro at 87.66 pence.

The dollar resumed its decline against the yen, the Swiss franc and the euro, weighed down by uncertainty about the U.S government's response and the drop in U.S. Treasury yields. The greenback remained significantly above levels seen on Monday, however. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell 5 basis points to 0.7035%, more than double Monday's record low yield of 0.3180%.

Market participants largely expect the Fed to cut rates for the second time this month at next week's scheduled policy meeting, after it surprised investors with a 50-basis-point cut last week. German government bond yields rose after the BoE cut supported sentiment, while Italian yields -- which had shot up on worries the country with Europe's worst outbreak of the virus is sliding into a recession -- tumbled 20 basis points as bets on ECB stimulus grow.

Italy is on lockdown in an attempt to slow new infections. Karen Ward, Chief Market Strategist for EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, said all eyes were now on British finance minister Rishi Sunak to see if he announces a big increase in spending.

"If he does, this would be the first instance of a truly coordinated monetary and fiscal push. Investors may be comforted by the fact that policymakers are willing to deploy their full ammunition -- moving a step closer to helicopter money," she said. A radical argument for fiscal policy to create money and hand it out to the public is sometimes referred to as "helicopter money".

U.S. crude slid 2.5% to $33.49 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped 2.31% to $36.36 after Saudi Aramco announced plans to raise its production capacity at the same time as the coronavirus was set to weaken demand. On Monday, oil prices plunged as Saudi Arabia and Russia clashed openly over management of supply.

Spot gold rose 1% to $1,665 per ounce as investors sought safety in the precious metal. (Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

British woman dies in Bali from coronavirus

A British woman has died in Bali from coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday, marking Indonesias first confirmed death from the rapidly spreading illness. The 53-year-old died early Wednesday in a hospital on the Indonesian holiday island,...

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italys coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.Most of Francis general audi...

UPDATE 1-UK to open the spending taps in double barrel attack on virus

Britains new finance minister Rishi Sunak will pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak after the Bank of England slashed interest rates on Wednesday in a choreographed double-barrelled stimulus package to s...

Merkel: Virus will infect up to 70% of Germans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is citing expert estimates that up to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insists on the necessity of measures to slow its spreadGermany had confirmed some 1,300 infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020