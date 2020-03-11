Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi refuses to lift market ban on Gautam Thapar, others; gives certain relaxations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:41 IST
Sebi refuses to lift market ban on Gautam Thapar, others; gives certain relaxations

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday refused to lift the capital market ban imposed on fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions' ex-chairman Gautam Thapar and three other former officials in a case related to diversion of funds. Besides Thapar, the other officials banned are CG Power’s former Chief Financial Officer V R Venkatesh and former directors Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan.

However, they have been allowed to liquidate up to 25 per cent of the value of the securities held by them. The order comes following a SAT directive in February which granted Sebi time till March 10 to pass the final order in the matter.

The officials had moved the tribunal following an interim order passed by Sebi in September 2019, which had barred them from the capital markets for "serious" misstatement of accounts as well as diversion of funds. Besides, it had ordered forensic audit of the company. In its 174-page confirmatory order on Wednesday, Sebi barred Thapar, Venkatesh, Acharya and Hariharan from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly, till further orders.

These four former officials "shall however, be permitted to liquidate up to 25 per cent of the value of the securities held by them as on the date of the interim order". The relaxation has been given following a plea by them. Most of the officials in their applications to the regulator explained the hardship they are facing in their personal lives.

Further, they have been restrained from being associated with any intermediary registered with Sebi or any listed entity till further orders. Sebi also said that CG Power will continue to take all necessary steps to recover the amounts due to the company.

Avantha Holdings, Acton Global and Solaris Industrial Chemicals have been directed to retain funds/other assets to the extent of receivables shown as outstanding to CG Power. The regulator conducted an investigation to ascertain whether there were any violations of the provisions of securities laws by the company and its directors or promoters during the period 2016-2019.

Sebi prima facie noted that the chairman along with certain directors, employees of CG Power and related entities, had perpetrated irregularities. These include use of certain assets of the company as collateral, including being co-borrower and/or guarantor, for enabling third parties to obtain loans without due authorisation from the board of CG Power. They allegedly routed transactions through subsidiaries, promoter-affiliated companies and other connected parties for ultimate benefit of companies related to promoter group.

Further, they allegedly used different accounting heads for concealing payments made by CG Power, facilitated interest free advances to promoter-affiliated companies and entered into dubious transactions The regulator, in the interim order, had said the transactions are prima facie "designed to divert/siphon off money from the listed company, which rightfully belongs to its shareholders"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Sindhu defeats Beiwen Zhang to advance in second-round

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the All England Open 2020 at Arena Birmingham here. Sindhu defeated American shuttler Beiwen Zhang in straight games 21-14, 21-17 in the first round. The match las...

U.S. waiving minimum flight requirements for airlines because of coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will temporarily waive minimum flight requirements at U.S. airports through May 31 to help airlines facing a steep decline in travel demand due to the coronavirus.Airlines can lose ...

SoftBank's Son might reconsider heavily criticised coronavirus test plan

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer a million free coronavirus tests, only to get hit by a barrage of criticism that he risked overwhelming medical facilities, prompting him to say he might reconsider the pl...

Owaisi demands probe by sitting SC, HC judge into Delhi violence

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court into the Delhi violence. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said To call it a communal riot will be a joke. It was a pogrom. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020