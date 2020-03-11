Cricketer Rahane picks up minority stake in organic food startup

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has invested in Mahindra group-backed organic products startup MeraKisan to pick up a minority stake. Ajinkya, who is the vice-captain of the Indian Test Cricket team, has invested and will own equity in MeraKisan and would also be its brand ambassador, Mahindra group said in a statement.

Founded in 2016, MeraKisan Pvt Ltd is an associate of Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra. It is a prominent leader in the organic food industry closely working with organic farmers, assuring certified, nutritious and healthy organic food. When contacted, Ashok Sharma, MD & CEO- Mahindra Agri Solutions, said Rahane will have a minority stake in the company but did not disclose the amount invested by the cricketer. Sharma said MeraKisan is posting revenue of Rs 2-3 crore per month and is growing very fast. He said the company currently sells more than 130 products. The start-up is expected to contribute 5-7 percent of Mahindra Agri Solutions by 2024-25, he said.

"MeraKisan is a 2-3-year-old company with a focus on organic food. The company works with over 7,000 farmers, helping them with certification, technical support, and initial handholding. "The start-up has witnessed robust growth since its inception and we expect it to contribute 5-7 percent of the total revenue of Mahindra Agri Solutions by FY25," Sharma told PTI. The company is growing at 40 percent annually and is expected to have a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore in FY20, he added.

On Rahane's association, he said, "We are delighted to welcome Ajinkya to the Mahindra family, he is a role model for the new generation and a passionate supporter of the Indian farming community." Rahane said: "I strongly believe that organic food contributes to overall wellness, and this partnership is significant as we share a common goal. Further, I am excited to be part of a journey that delivers sustainable prosperity for our farmers through organic farming methods".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.