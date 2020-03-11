Virus disrupts supplies at nearly 75% of US firms: ISM

Nearly three-quarters of American firms say they are suffering from supply disruptions as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and even more expect to be hit, an industry survey released Wednesday said

Travel restrictions, especially from China, are a major factor, and one in six of the companies reporting problems have lowered their revenue targets, according to the survey by the Institute for Supply Management conducted February 22 to March 5

"The story the data tells is that companies are faced with a lengthy recovery to normal operations in the wake of the virus outbreak," ISM Chief Executive Thomas W. Derry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.