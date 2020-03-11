Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:37 IST
SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The country's largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank (SB) accounts.

More banks are likely to follow the market leader in slashing interest rate on SB accounts and waiving minimum balance requirements. Earlier in the day, State Bank of India (SBI) reduced its fixed deposit rates and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for various tenors.

Keeping in mind the 'Customers First' approach, the bank said it has also waived SMS charges, which will bring significant relief to all the customers. "Bank has also rationalised interest rate on SB Account to a flat 3 % p.a. for all buckets," it said in a statement.

Currently, the interest rate on SB accounts is 3.25 per cent for deposits up to Rs 1 lakh in SB accounts, and 3 per cent for deposits above Rs 1 lakh. SBI said it has decided to waive maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB) for all SB accounts.

"The charges on maintaining AMB are now waived off on all 44.51 crore SBI savings bank accounts," it said. Currently, SBI customers need to maintain AMB of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 in metro, semi urban and rural areas, respectively.

The bank used to levy a penalty of Rs 5 to Rs 15 plus taxes on non-maintenance of AMB. SBI had introduced penalty on breach of minimum balance in SB accounts in April 2017 after 2012. However, later in October it slashed the penalty amount.

Making it the second reduction in as many months, the public sector bank reduced interest rates for retail term deposits (less than Rs 2 crore) by 10 to 50 basis points for a few tenors. Fixed deposits (FDs) maturing between 7 days to 45 days will offer an interest rate of 4 per cent as against 4.50 per cent earlier.

Interest rates on FDs maturing in one-year and above have been reduced by 10 basis points. One-year to less than two-year tenor FD will earn an interest rate of 5.90 per cent against 6 per cent earlier.

FD for similar tenor will fetch an interest rate of 6.40 per cent instead of 6.50 per cent for senior citizens. The bank has also reduced interest rates on bulk term deposits (Rs 2 crore and above) by 15 basis points for 180 days and above tenors.

FD rates in the bulk category for tenor of one-year and above will earn 4.60 per cent instead of 4.75 per cent. In February, the bank had slashed term deposits rates by 10-50 basis points in the retail segment and 25-50 basis points in the bulk segment.

Further, the one-year MCLR has been reduced by 10 basis points to 7.75 per cent from 7.85 per cent earlier, the bank said. This is 10th consecutive cut in MCLR by the bank in the current fiscal.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on its website said the savings account interest rate is 3.5 per cent for end of day account balance of below Rs 50 lakh, and 4 per cent for balance of Rs 50 lakh and above. Several private sector lenders have minimum balance requirement of at least Rs 10,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Don't let impact of coronavirus breed hate, urges EU human rights agency

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The global outbreak of coronavirus will impinge on peoples freedom and other human rights but steps must be taken to stop unacceptable behaviour including discrimination and ...

Will be tough but UK economy will recover, says Rishi Sunak in first Budget

Britains Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30-billion pound package on Wednesday to tackle the temporary disruption from the coronavirus outbreak as declared that while the going will be tough for some as a re...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank...

House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package -aide

U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.The proposal comes as the Trump administration has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020