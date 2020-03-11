Left Menu
Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline in advanced stage of completion:

  Updated: 11-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:11 IST
The Rs 3,800 crore Paradip- Hyderabad Pipeline project being executed by the Indian Oil Corporation is at an advanced stage of completion, a senior official said on Wednesday. The project linking Paradip refinery in Odisha and the city would facilitate enhanced leverage in terms of fuel supplies for the oil major in the state, Executive Director and state head of Indian Oil of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana R Sravan S Rao said.

The pipeline would terminate at the new petroleum terminal of IOC coming up in Malkapur near here with a storage capacity of 180 thousand kilo litres at an investment of Rs 611 crores and it would be ready within 18 months, he said. The Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline project is at an advanced stage of completion with some smaller segments to be patched up. As a part of this initiative, a Rs 611-crore storage terminal with a capacity of 180 thousand kilo litres is being developed at Malkapur on a 69.35-acre site," he told reporters here.

The 1,212 km Paradip-Hyderabad petroleum products pipeline passes through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Indian Oil has won New Geographical Area in Telangana comprising of Jagityal, Pedappalli, Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla districts as per the latest round of bidding.

City Gas Distribution would result in emergence of fuels like PNG for industrial and domestic applications and CNG for auto fuelling, he said..

