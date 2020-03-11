Left Menu
SpiceJet takes steps to deal with coronavirus situation

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-03-2020 22:34 IST
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has taken a slew of pre-emptive measures to deal with issues related to coronavirus infection. The airline has issued a special advisory on dos and don'ts for all ground personnel, all staff at check-in counters, those handling boarding cards and having direct contact with passengers. They have been advised to regularly use sanitisers.

Also, all staff entering an aircraft are provided with Personal Protective Equipment (masks and gloves) to ensure their own personal protective measure against COVID-19 while all international flights are treated with disinfectants post disembarkation of passengers, it said in a statement. During night halt of aircraft, extensive deep cleaning is done.

At the dispatch offices, the airline said, placement of hand sanitisers for in-flight crew and other staff have been provided for. At the same time, spraying of disinfectant before boarding is also done while the crew have been encouraged to wear mask (available on the aircraft) in case they come across a suspect case, the airline said in the statement..

