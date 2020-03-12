Left Menu
ECoR to engage ticket booking agents at small stations

  PTI
  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 12-03-2020 09:42 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 09:42 IST
The East Coast Railway has decided to engage ticket booking agents at small stations in its jurisdiction, officials said on Thursday. The decision was taken in the backdrop of the railways' priority on safety-related responsibilities of Assistant Station Masters, who currently sell tickets at the small stations, an official said.

The agents will sell unreserved tickets through the computerised system, the official said, adding that they will get a commission. The number of agents at a station will be decided by a committee and people of the area where these stations are located will be given preference, he said.

The computerised unreserved ticketing system will be provided by the railways with maintenance facilities and electricity along with free space, the official said. The agents will be allowed to sell all types of non- concessional unreserved tickets, including platform and season tickets.

Concessional tickets, requiring documentary proof, can also be issued by the agents after Assistant Station Masters' approval, the official said. After the agents are engaged, the Assistant Station Masters will be relieved of their ticket selling duties and they will solely focus on train operations thereby ensuring better safety of passengers, he said..

