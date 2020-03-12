Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:40 IST
Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc
Representative Image

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday gave up all gains made in recent sessions, plunging over 39 percent to Rs 17.45 on the NSE. The stock had surged over 77 percent in the last two trading sessions.

On the NSE, the stock was quoting 12.67 percent lower at Rs 25.15. It hit a low of Rs 17.45, shedding more than 39 percent. On the BSE, it was trading at Rs 25.10, lower by 12.85 percent. It touched an intra-day low of Rs 22.55, down 21.70 percent.

The stock had rallied after State Bank of India (SBI) said it will pick up a 49 percent stake in the lender for Rs 2,450 crore. Last week, the Reserve Bank has imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account. Yes, Bank has been struggling to raise capital amidst its dwindling financial health. It sought to raise USD 2 billion initially during this fiscal, which was then pruned to USD 1.2 billion as it could not rope in any investor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

WGSHA enters Limca Book of Records for India's first Living Culinary Arts Museum

Manipal Karnataka India March 12 ANINewsVoir Team WGSHA is proud to announce that the culinary museum in WGSHA has been listed in Limca Book of Records as Indias First Living Culinary Arts Museum. Limca Book of Records LBR is a catalogue of...

Airline stocks plunge as U.S. puts Europe in coronavirus quarantine

European airline stocks already battered by the coronavirus plunged again on Thursday, as a U.S. travel ban on much of continental Europe deepened the sectors misery and piled pressure on governments to offer emergency support.Shares in Eur...

BJD MPs meet Sithraman, urges to release pending performance grants of 114 ULBs

The Biju Janata Dal BJD MPs on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and requested to release to Odisha the pending basic and performance grants amounting to Rs 700 crore in respect of 114 ULBs urban local body arising...

After Weinstein, #MeToo themes in film, TV reflect wider cultural reckoning

In The Assistant, a young womans concerns about her movie mogul boss are brushed aside The Morning explores the fallout when a popular anchorman is accused of sexual harassment and in Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian Larry David gets into a pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020