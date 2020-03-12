Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wagah retreat ceremony suspended due to coronavirus: Businesses hit at Amritsar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:32 IST
Wagah retreat ceremony suspended due to coronavirus: Businesses hit at Amritsar

Eateries and small traders here are feeling the pinch as the famous beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended due to the coronavirus scare, stemming the flow of tourists to the area. It has also hit the hotel and tourism industry in the holy city.

Each day, nearly 50,000 tourists used to visit the border, mainly to catch a glimpse of the beating retreat ceremony, which has been suspended till further orders. Taxi operator Raman Sharma said before the ceremony was suspended, he used to get hundreds of bookings every day.

He used to provide vehicles -- ranging from small cars to sedans and multi-purpose and sports utility vehicles -- to tourists to travel to the international border. "My business has been hit hard after the retreat ceremony was suspended recently," Sharma said on Thursday.

He said he had to pay salary to 20 drivers who worked for him, but things had become difficult for him now. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shivdullar Singh Dhillon said, "The retreat ceremony was stopped due to the increasing fear of coronavirus and the decision to suspend the event was taken keeping public health in view. The ban on public entry will continue till further orders." "Sarhad", a popular hotel-cum-restaurant on the nearly-25-km Amritsar-Attari road leading to the border, wears a deserted look these days.

Owner Aman Jaspal said the footfall at his restaurant had dropped sharply after the retreat ceremony was suspended. "In the current circumstances, the government should exempt the hotel industry from service tax since running expenditure like staff salary, electricity bill and other things cannot be avoided. The government should at least take small steps to save the hotels near the Indo-Pak border," he said.

"We are not the only sufferers. Many people like rehriwallas, dozens of kiosks, small traders have shut down their evening business for the time being and it will be tough for them to get two square meals if the current situation continues for a few more days," Jaspal added. Amandeep Singh, an autorickshaw driver, said, "More than one hundred autorickshaws used to ply on the Attari road. Most of the drivers have purchased new autorickshaws by taking loans, but with no tourists to ferry now, paying bank installments and earning livelihood have become difficult." Surinder Singh, president, Amritsar Federation of Hotel and Guest Houses, said there was a 50-per cent fall in bookings due to the coronavirus scare.

"A 50-per cent cancellation in online hotel bookings has been reported. When tourists come to know that they cannot visit the border to watch the retreat ceremony, they cancel their booking," he said. Amritsar is also a preferred destination for many filmmakers, but the coronavirus scare has not even spared this sector, Ajaydeep Singh Salothra, owner of Bioscope Production House, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

No coercive steps against Raveena, Farah, Bharti: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the State of Punjab not to take coercive steps against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on their plea, seeking quashing of FIRs against t...

Spain minister tests positive for virus

Spains equality minister has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday. The minister Irene Montero is in a goo...

Algeria registers first coronavirus death

Algeria has registered its first death from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Thursday. No further details on the death were provided in the ministry statement, cited by the official APS press agency.Another five new c...

Coronavirus scare: We advise against conducting IPL, final decision lies with organisers, says MEA.

Coronavirus scare We advise against conducting IPL, final decision lies with organisers, says MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020