5 Million Diners Seated During Dineout's 5th Great Indian Restaurant Festival

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dineout, India's largest dining out and restaurant technology solution platform witnessed phenomenal success once again in their 5th edition of the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF). With Flat 50% off spread across 10,000 restaurants in 20 cities from 31st January to 1st March, Dineout coined the new millennial term #JoyOfDiningOut (JODO) with GIRF. Dineout received an overwhelming response with over 5M diners and 550Cr revenue generated for their restaurant partners. Dineout also celebrated their 8th birthday this year on 29th February. Some interesting trends observed were of diners preferring food bill deals vs drinks bill deals, North Indian cuisine was the most favored cuisine across India, Delhi topped the charts of highest deals booked with savings of over 80Cr, Pune & Indore were the fastest growing cities, Hyderabad was the city with maximum purchased buffet deals, Bangalore consumed 5,466 liters of alcohol, and the highest bill of INR 5,42,083 was paid by a diner in Pune.

The theme of Dineout's GIRF campaign was 'No Drama Only Khaana' with a unique 360 degree marketing campaign consisting of a film starring celebrities and social media influencers like Atul Srivastava, Sahil Anand, Kusha Kapila and Ankush Bahuguna, highlighting the different excuses people often make to get the best deal on their meal at a restaurant. The full brand film can be watched here: https://youtu.be/yKw6z2CAljE. They took meme format from digital media to mainline with their Newspaper print ads, OOH, Metro & Airport branding, radio & much more, thereby creating consistency, recall and consideration in a quirky format. Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout said, "This year is special for us as we celebrate our 8th anniversary and the amazing response we received for GIRF makes it a great start! Over the years, GIRF has become a popular annual festival that consumers eagerly await in the month of February and what's interesting is to see the phenomenal growth of Dineout in Tier 2 cities. As we turn 8 this year, we continue to provide unparalleled experiences and change the way India dines out!" Anurag Katriar, NRAI President said, "The month of February has become synonymous with GIRF and we are proud to be a part of it. The event creates a great sense of excitement amongst the discerning diners that benefit the overall foodservice ecosystem. With new additions like GIRF Experiences, the event became lot more vibrant and exciting in this edition." Dineout partnered with HDFC Bank to provide additional savings on both buying deals and paying the bill via Dineout Pay. Their official rewards partner, InterMiles extended exciting offers for their members - one lucky winner earned 10,000 InterMiles every day and the highest spender during the festival period earned 1,00,000 InterMiles applicable for transactions using Dineout Pay. See full report: https://www.dineout.co.in/blog/2020/03/03/girf-feb-2020-blast/ About Dineout Dineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and B2B front with InResto & Torqus, processing more than 40M diners and $800M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy exclusive privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Gourmet Passport, as well as earn cashback on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. For more information, please visit - https://www.dineout.co.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123263/Dineout_GIRF_Feb_2020.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094925/Dineout_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

