OnePlus to invest up to USD 30 mn in 5G research and development labs

Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Thursday said it is investing almost USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development labs. "Having started 5G research as early as 2016, OnePlus plans to extend its plans to push 5G research and development forward, allowing OnePlus users to enjoy fast and smooth experiences on 5G," the company said in a statement.

Pete Lau, founder and chief executive officer of OnePlus, said 5G is a top priority in the company's product strategy. "We have been investing in 5G for years, and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services," he added.

Supporting both hardware and software research and development, OnePlus' 5G labs, located in Shenzhen and Taipei, mainly focus on improving user experiences of 5G technology on OnePlus' devices. The scope of OnePlus 5G labs includes research and development (R&D) in areas such as radio frequency circuits, antennas and multimedia (camera, audio and display).

The labs also conduct software research for communication protocol, throughput optimisation, performance, power, stability and user scenario testing. They can also support regulation certification and operator access pre-testing, helping to push the 5G adoption forward. OnePlus is also conducting 5G testing efforts at the R&D centre in Hyderabad which was established last year, the statement said..

