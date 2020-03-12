The Unstoppable Force: JOY Celebrates the Spirit of Womanhood

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, BMW Group India curated several exciting experiences for women across the country. From sheer driving pleasure to sports events including golf tournaments and bicycling, women were invited to experience the joy of the BMW world. Several immersive and luxurious experiences from the world of art, health and wellness, beauty and gourmet dining were held at various dealerships. BMW Group Range Drive held in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Chennai presented women drivers an opportunity to experience the dynamic performance, precise handling and safety features of BMW and MINI cars including sedans, Sports Activity Vehicles (SUV), convertibles and sports tourers. In Delhi NCR, the drive organised by Bird Automotive started with a meet and greet at The Roseate luxury resort. Pallavi Singh, Director - Marketing, BMW India flagged off the drive with participants driving BMW and MINI cars from NH8 towards the lush greens of Lutyens' Delhi. Here, a special Art District Tour was organised in association with Tippling Arts and Segway.

Riding their Segway transporters, women explored the colourful vibes of Lodhi Road, the new art hub of the capital, where numerous artists have turned buildings into a colourful canvas of graffiti, murals and life-size paintings. The group then drove back to The Roseate where a fun-filled 'Wine and Paint' experience awaited them. Inspired by iconic American artist Andy Warhol's Pop Art influenced visual imager, customers painted their own version of the new BMW X1 and the MINI Clubman. As a souvenir for the special day, they were presented with bespoke MINI Nappa Dori Folios. In Chandigarh, the drive organised by Krishna Automobiles saw participation from several women leaders who have made a big mark in their professional fields. Renowned fashion designer Ritu Kochhar and Sub Lieutenant Shivangi Swaroop, the first woman to steer an Indian naval aircraft to the skies, were at the front in BMWs. In Hyderabad and Chennai, women customers of KUN Exclusive got an opportunity to test the limits of the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, MINI Countryman, MINI Convertible and MINI Cooper S. In Mumbai, Infinity Cars was among the sponsors of the recently held 'Women's Rally to the Valley' organised by Western India Automobile Association where over 400 women raced from Mumbai to Aamby Valley and also raised awareness about road safety. Another novel experience was the BMW Cruise Ride held by Deutsche Motoren where female cycling enthusiasts discovered Delhi's rich heritage and architecture on BMW Cruise bikes. The insightful guided tour covered landmarks such as India Gate, National War Memorial, houses of the Princely States, Rashtrapati Bhawan and Agrasen Ki Baoli reminiscing the stories behind them. To rejuvenate after the exhausting cycling tour, the cyclists were gifted luxurious, handmade and organic skincare treatments and products by Skin Alive and Hydra by Ambika. In Kochi, EVM Autokraft celebrated International Women's Day by inviting customers to the 'MINI Urban Cafe' to take part in an exclusive Wine and Cheese pairing session. For a perfect gourmet experience, a leading Sula sommelier shared tips on which wines are best suited for which cuisines and palettes. A live pasta-making workshop showed ways to whip up healthy and delightful Italian recipes. At Speed Motorwagen in Lucknow, women customers were pampered with beauty and wellness sessions. BMW India also sponsored the Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Golf Championship from 3 - 8 March 2020. Considered as one of the premier championships for women's golf in India, the tournament saw players from across the country. The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo along with various BMW Lifestyle Collection items caught the eyes of the players at the event. BMW Group Plant Chennai also celebrated the International Women's Day with a special get-together. The female associates received memorable gifts and personalised cards from the leadership team. A fun-filled day was planned for them with lunch and engaging activities at Vivanta by Taj, Chennai.

