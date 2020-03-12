Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt gives 1-yr time for Nidhi cos to update details

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:52 IST
Govt gives 1-yr time for Nidhi cos to update details

The government has given up to one-year time for Nidhi companies to update their details. In order to make the regulatory regime for Nidhi companies, which are kind of NBFCs, more effective and also to accomplish the objectives of transparency and investor friendliness, the government amended the provisions related to Nidhi firms under the Companies Act. The rules became effective from August 15, 2019.

Under the new provisions, Nidhi companies have to apply to the central government for updation of their status or declaration as 'Nidhi Company' in 'Form NDH-4', the government said in a statement on Thursday. With regard to the time-frame for applying for the updation, the government said companies incorporated as Nidhi before the amendment have to apply within a period of one year from the date of its incorporation or within 9 months of the amendment rules, whichever is later.

"Companies incorporated as Nidhi on or after Nidhi Amendment Rules, 2019 (August 15, 2019) have to apply within 60 days of expiry of one year from the date of incorporation or extended period," it added. In case a company does not comply with these requirements, it will not be allowed to file Form No. SH-7 (notice to Registrar for any alteration of share capital) and Form PAS-3 (return of allotment).

In case of contravention, the company and every officer who is in default shall initially be punishable with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 and further fines in case of continuous violations. Further, the investors have been advised to verify the status of Nidhi company before making any investment or deposit.

Under the rules, a company is incorporated as Nidhi with the object of cultivating the habit of thrift and saving amongst its members, receiving deposits from, and lending to, its members only, for their mutual benefit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Emirates expects to cancel more flights as coronavirus curbs spread

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, expects to cancel more flights as the coronavirus outbreak weighs further on global travel demand, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.The World Health Organization on W...

NPR not to mark any citizen 'doubtful'; no documents need to be furnished: Amit Shah

Allaying fears over the National Population Register NPR, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said no citizen will be marked D or doubtful during the updating exercise and no documents need to be furnished to prove citizenship. Also, it i...

Highlights at 2100 hrs

New Delhi Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs DEL137 LDALL CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus cases in India reach 74 Delhi govt announces shutting down of schools, colleges, cinema halls New Delhi The coronavirus cases in India rose to ...

No role in depositing Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank, says

The Odisha government on Thursday informed the Assembly that it has no role in depositing Lord Jagannaths Rs 545 crore in the Yes Bank and said the fund was deposited in the crisis-hit lender as it had offered the highest rate of interest i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020