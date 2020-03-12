Buoyant about films biz in India, movie hall shutdowns due to coronavirus temporary situation: PVR

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Thursday said it remained buoyant about film business in India and its own growth prospects albeit Kerala, Delhi and union territory of Jammu & Kashmir ordering shutting of all cinema halls till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Referring to the advisory issued by states of Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir to shut all cinema halls till the end of this month, the company said it is "a precautionary and preventive measure to prevent spread of COVID-19".

"We believe that this is a temporary situation and remain buoyant about the film business in India, and our own growth prospects," PVR Ltd said in a statement. Reiterating that concern for safety and wellbeing of each of its guests is of utmost concern, the company said,"...in the same context, we fully respect the decision of respective state governments and UT Administration." PTI RKL MR MR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.