AstraZeneca gets marketing permission for leukaemia drug in India

Healthcare firm AstraZeneca Pharma on Thursday said it has received approval from India's drug regulator to market Acalabrutinib 100mg capsules, a medicine for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. "This is to inform that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received import and market permission...from the Drugs Controller General of India for Acalabrutinib 100mg capsules," the company said in aBSE filing.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of the capsules in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licences, it said. The capsule "is indicated for treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma", it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

