Left Menu
Development News Edition

In times of coronavirus pandemic, airlines stare at uncertainty this quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:35 IST
In times of coronavirus pandemic, airlines stare at uncertainty this quarter

Skies are cloudy for carriers in the current quarter as they navigate the coronavirus outbreak but the next three months might turn out to be better, according to two airline industry executives. Lower oil prices and possibility of a spurt in domestic passenger traffic due to international travel restrictions would benefit the domestic airline industry, they added.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, domestic carriers have reduced the number of international flights. On Wednesday, the government also decided to suspend tourist visas from March 13 till April 15. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh on Thursday said the aviation sector is under a lot of pressure but this is temporary.

"We have been here before. SpiceJet is far better placed than many others to weather this turbulence. I firmly believe that this is an opportunity for SpiceJet, for the government and the aviation ecosystem to create more efficient and viable structures for the growth that lies ahead. "SpiceJet will emerge even stronger from this," he said in a statement.

Noting that the Indian aviation market, especially the domestic space, has immense potential, he said it would remain amongst the fastest growing in the world. Since there are travel restrictions till April 15, domestic air traffic might start increasing as the people who had planned their vacations abroad would look for domestic destinations, according to a senior airline industry official.

As a spillover effect of international travel restrictions, the overall load factor and yield in the domestic sector might also go up, he noted. Generally, yield refers to money made by an airline on every seat occupied.

"Some of the grounded capacity from the international will be redeployed in domestic routes...," he said, adding that airlines could see a better June quarter, especially on account of lower fuel prices. Another executive said there would not be any massive impact on SpiceJet as it has less international operations. Also, excess capacity in overseas routes can be deployed in the domestic sector and leases of aircraft taken for short term might not be renewed, the executive added.

The fall in oil prices would also be a silver lining for the airline industry. Due to various factors, including the coronavirus outbreak, oil prices have been sailing south in recent days. On Thursday, brent crude oil futures declined over 5 per cent to USD 33.82 per barrel.

Fuel cost accounts for around 40 per cent of an airline's operational expenses. There is a lot of scope for cutting costs, the executive said.

A Vistara spokesperson said that business on some of its international and domestic routes has been impacted. "We are reviewing the situation everyday and remain nimble in our approach," the spokesperson added. Companies as well as individuals who choose charter services have started taking precautionary measures and are refraining from travel, JetSetGo Founder and CEO Kanika Tekriwal said.

JetSetGo Aviation is an aircraft management company. "Due to coronavirus, in private aviation we definitely have increased requests for international flights where travel can't be avoided as passengers are willing to avoid the exposure that commercials might bring them. But at the same time we are also witnessing a decrease in travel altogether," she added.

Shares of airlines took a beating on Thursday, with IndiGo tumbling over 11 per cent. On Wednesday, it said that quarterly earnings would be hit due to fall in daily bookings amid the coronavirus outbreak. SpiceJet dropped over 19 per cent.

On March 9, the Airports Council International (ACI) said prolonged duration of the coronavirus outbreak could result in a revenue loss of USD 3 billion for airports in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is suffering the highest impact, with passenger traffic volumes down 24 per cent for the first quarter of the current year, compared to projected traffic levels without COVID-19, as per the ACI World estimates.

ACI is a grouping of airports. It serves 668 members, operating 1,979 airports in 176 countries. The International Airport Transport Association (IATA), on March 5, projected that the airline industry could lose up to USD 113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The grouping's previous analysis, issued in February, put the lost revenues at USD 29.3 billion. This was based on a scenario that would see the impact of COVID-19 largely being confined to markets associated with China..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments over coronavirus concerns

The PGA Tour on Thursday banned spectators from attending tournaments through April 5, starting with Fridays second round of the Players Championship, because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made by PGA Tour ...

Report: NFL won't delay start of league year due to virus

The NFL has no plans to move the start of the league year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The 2020 league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.Teams have until 1159 a.m. ET on Mo...

COVID 19: ICC cancels board meeting, full meetings in May

The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic. In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members an...

Ghana bans LGBT+ conference after Christian groups protest

By Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu ACCRA, March 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ghanas government has said it will not allow a major gathering of LGBT activists to go ahead after an outcry from conservative Christian groups in the country.The conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020