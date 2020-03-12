Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark takes steps to help businesses, banks cushion effect of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:44 IST
Denmark takes steps to help businesses, banks cushion effect of coronavirus

Denmark will take steps to help banks maintain their lending power and will compensate businesses with employees who have fallen ill from the coronavirus, the government and central bank said on Thursday.

In a two-pronged move, the government and the Danish central bank eased monetary policy by releasing banks' emergency buffer and offering cheap loans to banks to give the lenders more leeway during the coronavirus crisis. Large parts of the Nordic country was in lockdown on Thursday after emergency measures by the government to shut all schools and universities and send home all employees in the public sector with non-critical jobs to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The government said it would release banks' so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer immediately, which is designed to ensure banks have the means to lend out money in difficult financial times. The release of the capital buffer will mean an additional 200 billion Danish crowns ($30 billion) will be available for lending, the government said.

Additionally, among other fiscal measures worth 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($416 million), the government said it would compensate companies for salary payments to employees who have fallen ill or been quarantined due to the coronavirus. "The measures we present here will entail potentially large expenses for the treasury," Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said at a news conference.

"It's important for me to state that the government will allocate the money needed to get Denmark safely through this difficult situation," he said, adding that the government will draw on the country's sound public finances. Earlier this week, the government said it would temporarily postpone payment deadlines of tax and VAT for Danish companies.

In a widely expected move, the Danish central bank also kept its policy rates steady on Thursday, mirroring a similar move by the European Central Bank earlier in the day, but also said it would offer banks 1-week loans at a negative interest rate. "The new lending facility will ensure the banking sector's access to liquidity at favorable terms," it said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the supervisory arm of the European Central Bank also said it would temporarily drop capital requirements for lenders in the euro zone struggling with the effects of the virus. ($1 = 6.7291 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 over coronavirus

UEFA will consider the option of postponing Euro 2020 during a video conference with its 55 federations, a source close to European soccers governing body said on Thursday as the sport faced up to the growing impact of the coronavirus. The ...

Athletics-Russian federation fined $10 mln for breaching anti-doping rules

The Russian athletics federation has been fined 10 million for breaching anti-doping rules and a maximum of 10 Russian track and field athletes will be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals, World Athletics said on Thursday. ...

Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell is the second member of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus. The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guar...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop, but coronavirus layoffs loom

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as employers continued to hold on to their workers, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to an increase in layoffs as companies battle supply c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020