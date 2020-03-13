Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington state repeals pro-Boeing tax break; U.S. hopes to avoid EU tariffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 02:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 02:24 IST
Washington state repeals pro-Boeing tax break; U.S. hopes to avoid EU tariffs

Washington state on Thursday moved to formally repeal an aerospace tax break that benefited U.S. planemaker Boeing and avert looming European Union tariffs on U.S. goods. Boeing said the move would bring the United States into compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, but Europe's Airbus said it marked only "initial steps" toward resolving a longstanding transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The Geneva-based WTO has found that Boeing and Airbus , the world's two largest planemakers, received billions of dollars of unfair subsidies in cases dating back to 2004. It has faulted both sides for failing to comply fully with previous rulings, opening the door to a tariff war. The Washington state Senate voted on Thursday to remove the contested aerospace tax break for Boeing, sending the measure to Washington state Governor Jay Inslee for a potential signature.

"Today's repeal by Washington state of its aerospace business and occupation tax rate brings the United States into full WTO compliance by fixing the single finding against the U.S.," Boeing said in a statement. The move came ahead of an expected decision this spring from the WTO that would allow the EU to impose tariffs on an as yet undetermined amount of U.S. imports. Makers of products ranging from luxury goods to whisky have raised concerns about a tit-for-tat tariff war spreading beyond the aerospace industry.

Airbus said it was up to the WTO to decide if the move got rid of all Washington state subsidies that were found to be illegal, but said the U.S. Trade Representative still needed to address billions of dollars in further subsidies provided to Boeing by the state of Kansas and federal agencies such as NASA. "After 14 years of denial, finally there is a clear admission that there have been WTO-inconsistent subsidies from Washington State," said Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell.

The EU had challenged Washington state's preferential state tax rate for aerospace introduced 16 years ago and renewed in 2013 to help attract production work for Boeing's 777X. If signed into law, the changes would remove the 40% saving on Business and Occupation tax, which saved Boeing some $118 million in 2018 based on published jetliner revenues.

The United States in February toughened its own tariffs on Airbus aircraft after winning approval last year from the WTO to penalize $7.5 billion in European goods over Airbus subsidies. A ruling in the parallel EU case is expected in coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal orders schools, night clubs shut due to coronavirus

Portugals government ordered on Thursday to shut down all schools nation-wide starting on Monday to contain the coronavirus epidemic until further evaluation on April 9, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a televised address.He also said ...

ANALYSIS-U.S. coronavirus stimulus package stuck in Congress over paid sick leave

As schools close, offices clear out, and sporting events are canceled across the United States, a familiar Washington problem - partisan gridlock - threatened on Thursday to derail the U.S. governments ability to contain the economic damage...

Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White Houses response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election pro...

Titans release veterans LB Wake, RB Lewis

The Tennessee Titans released linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis on Thursday. Wake, 38, appeared in nine games and registered four tackles and 2.5 sacks during his first season with the Titans in 2019.The five-time Pro Bowl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020