No passenger on Dubai-Pune flight visited 'high-risk' nations

None of the passengers who arrived here by a Dubai-Pune flight on Friday have travelled to any of the seven "high-risk" coronavirus-hit countries in the last few weeks, an official said. More than 125 passengers were on-board the flight operated by SpiceJet.

The "high-risk nations", which have reported a large number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany. The district administration had on Thursday announced that passengers of Dubai-Pune flights would be placed under "institutional quarantine", irrespective of whether they show any symptoms of the virus, if it is found they had visited any of the high-risk countries after February 15.

"The SpiceJet flight from Dubai arrived at the Pune International Airport with 129 passengers on board. On checking their travel history, we found that none of the passengers had travelled to the seven high-risks countries after February 15," the official said. However, a woman passenger and her one-year-old baby, who had mild cough, have been quarantined at civic-run Naidu Hospital, he said.

"Except these two persons, no other passengers showed any symptoms. However, all passengers have been asked to remain under "house quarantine" and their health will be monitored for the next few days," the official said. So far, nine Pune residents, including a couple who had returned from Dubai, have tested positive for coronavirus, whose symptoms include high fever, severe cough and shortness of breath..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.