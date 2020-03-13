STL Academy Wins Asia Book of Records for a First-of-its-kind Largest Online Workshop on Optical Fibre Technology

HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL Academy, an endeavour by STL (NSE: STRTECH), to create an ecosystem of optical fibre professionals, recently won the coveted Asia Book of Records for conducting F-Tech 2.0, the largest online workshop on optical fibre technology in Telangana. F-Tech 2.0 was a 2-day live web series on Fibre Technology and Fibre to the Home (FTTH). In India, nearly 70% of towers are still to be fiberized. The government and telcos are heavily investing in dense fiberization for backhaul and last-mile connectivity. To expand the country's fibre footprint, STL Academy envisions to build a skilled workforce of optical fibre professionals. As one of the initiatives, STL Academy conducted F-Tech 2.0, in association with T-Fiber, TASK and CMR Group of Institutions. The workshop was broadcasted from CMR college, Kandlakoya, Hyderabad, from 10 am to 4 pm on 5th and 6th March 2020. Over 40,000 students from more than 45 engineering colleges across Telangana attended the workshop.

Several eminent guests including Honourable Shri Malla Reddy (Minister of Labour, Employment, Women and Child Development), Shri Sujai Karampuri (MD- T-Fiber), Shri KS Rao (CEO- Network Software and Services, STL) and Shri Shrikant Sinha (CEO- TASK) were present at the inaugural ceremony. STL Academy will soon conduct an online assessment and shortlisted students will receive a globally recognised proficiency certificate. Also, they will be issued fibre proficiency smart cards (valid for 2 years) that enable future opportunities in fibre technology and deployment with leading telcos.

Commenting on the setting of a new record, Anjali Byce, CHRO, STL said, "We are delighted to win the prestigious Asia Book of Records. With F-Tech 2.0, we wanted to inspire young minds to discover the incredible opportunities in optical fibre technology. It was overwhelming to see over 40,000 students from more than 45 colleges attend the workshop." She further added, "The world is moving towards the digital future, and by nurturing this young talent and creating a skilled workforce, STL is aiming to build a digital infrastructure for the country." "Congratulations to STL Academy for winning the Asia Book of Records for this unique online workshop in Telangana, said Sujai Karampuri, MD, T-Fiber . At T-Fiber, we envision providing digital infrastructure and high-speed broadband connectivity in Telangana. STL has been one of our key partners in realizing this vision. Initiatives like F-Tech 2.0 gives us access to the ecosystem of skilled optical fibre professionals and bolsters our goal of Digital Telangana." About STL STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions. We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With an intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

