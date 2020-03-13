Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decoding Digital Homes - The Formula Behind Rapid Expansion of T&T Group

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 11:20 IST
Decoding Digital Homes - The Formula Behind Rapid Expansion of T&T Group

The National Capital Region is moving towards automated smart homes with T&T Group's adaptation of DIGITAL HOUSING. NOIDA,India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest survey by Nexgen, T&T made cut to among top housing developers. T&T made significant strides to emerge as the new choice of home-buyers in the trans-Yamuna region. For T&T, Digital Homes are bringing the change.

It seems that T&T Digital Homes are fast catching the imagination of the home-buyers as per the survey conducted by Nexgen. The consumer perception about T&T Group is surging as over highest percentage of people think that T&T is the most progressive housing developer in the Trans-Yamuna region. Most of the respondents in the survey feel that T&T Group is the best housing developer when it comes to adopting new and advanced technologies. The fact that a staggering 40% of the customers surveyed have made a visit to the 'T- Homes' project site in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, reinstates the fact that smart homes are going to be future of the real estate. The T-Homes is the first true smart homes project in India and is strategically located in close proximity to all the important landmarks in the Delhi NCR region.

The aspiring home-buyers in the Delhi-NCR region are changing their perspective while searching for homes. They are looking for technologically advanced homes that can make life easy for them. This, in turn, has led to the emergence of new players in the real estate sector who are giving tough competition to the traditional housing developers. The buyers are looking for true smart homes that come packed with automated features like climate control, gas and fire detection systems, smart lighting and appliances that know when to turn on and off automatically.

Closing Thoughts: The T&T Digital Homes are not just great in terms of convenience and luxury but also score 'green' points for the city. With high levels of pollution making the headlines every winter, T&T Digital Homes can provide ones' lungs with clean air while also reducing the carbon footprint on the city by efficiently using electricity. The smart systems will help to avoid leaving lights on or running the air conditioning system in an empty house by mistake. One will be benefited by cutting down monthly electricity bills. Read more: info@tandtgroup.in About T&T Group T&T group contemplates to change the landscape of the homes to usher India into the futuristic era. It has already started with the T homes, and the next project will strive to better that on several fronts. It will leverage the win-win combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) and propel the living experience to a whole new level.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123282/Digital_Homes_image.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-The Players tournament, Australian GP cancelled as coronavirus shuts down sport

The Players Championship golf event was halted after one round and the Australian Formula One Grand Prix scrapped as the unprecedented shutdown of elite sport triggered by the coronavirus pandemic continued around the globe on Friday. In a ...

Microsoft Build 2020 conference tuned into online-only event

In view of the global health concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Microsoft has turned its annual Build developer conference into an online-onlyvirtual event, The Verge reported on Friday. The conference was scheduled to take place from M...

U.S. should "think twice" before returning 1MDB funds to Malaysia, says ex-PM Mahathir

The United States should think twice before giving Malaysia back the money recovered from an anti-kleptocracy probe into state fund 1MDB, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday, as the party accused of graft at 1MDB was back ...

Indonesia to support economy with $8 bln stimulus to counter virus impact

Indonesia announced a 120 trillion rupiah 8.1 billion stimulus package on Friday to support Southeast Asias biggest economy as the spread of the coronavirus disrupts global activity.The stimulus, representing 0.8 of gross domestic product G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020