Decoding Digital Homes - The Formula Behind Rapid Expansion of T&T Group

The National Capital Region is moving towards automated smart homes with T&T Group's adaptation of DIGITAL HOUSING. NOIDA,India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest survey by Nexgen, T&T made cut to among top housing developers. T&T made significant strides to emerge as the new choice of home-buyers in the trans-Yamuna region. For T&T, Digital Homes are bringing the change.

It seems that T&T Digital Homes are fast catching the imagination of the home-buyers as per the survey conducted by Nexgen. The consumer perception about T&T Group is surging as over highest percentage of people think that T&T is the most progressive housing developer in the Trans-Yamuna region. Most of the respondents in the survey feel that T&T Group is the best housing developer when it comes to adopting new and advanced technologies. The fact that a staggering 40% of the customers surveyed have made a visit to the 'T- Homes' project site in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, reinstates the fact that smart homes are going to be future of the real estate. The T-Homes is the first true smart homes project in India and is strategically located in close proximity to all the important landmarks in the Delhi NCR region.

The aspiring home-buyers in the Delhi-NCR region are changing their perspective while searching for homes. They are looking for technologically advanced homes that can make life easy for them. This, in turn, has led to the emergence of new players in the real estate sector who are giving tough competition to the traditional housing developers. The buyers are looking for true smart homes that come packed with automated features like climate control, gas and fire detection systems, smart lighting and appliances that know when to turn on and off automatically.

Closing Thoughts: The T&T Digital Homes are not just great in terms of convenience and luxury but also score 'green' points for the city. With high levels of pollution making the headlines every winter, T&T Digital Homes can provide ones' lungs with clean air while also reducing the carbon footprint on the city by efficiently using electricity. The smart systems will help to avoid leaving lights on or running the air conditioning system in an empty house by mistake. One will be benefited by cutting down monthly electricity bills. Read more: info@tandtgroup.in About T&T Group T&T group contemplates to change the landscape of the homes to usher India into the futuristic era. It has already started with the T homes, and the next project will strive to better that on several fronts. It will leverage the win-win combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) and propel the living experience to a whole new level.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123282/Digital_Homes_image.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.