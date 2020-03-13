Left Menu
Development News Edition

China cuts reserve ratios for some banks, pumps out $79 bln to spur virus-hit economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:51 IST
China cuts reserve ratios for some banks, pumps out $79 bln to spur virus-hit economy

China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan ($78.82 billion) to shore up the economy, which was sharply jolted by the coronavirus outbreak. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50-100 basis points (bps) for banks that have met inclusive financing targets. The RRR for large banks is currently at 12.5%.

The central bank has been encouraging banks to lend more to small firms and other vulnerable sectors under its inclusive financing push, and has urged lenders to extend cheap loans and tolerate late payments from companies hit by the health crisis. Qualified joint-stock commercial banks would enjoy an additional cut of 100 bps, it added.

The targeted cut, the ninth since early 2018, will be effective from March 16. Financial markets had widely expected more support measures soon from the government and the PBOC to get the economy back on steadier footing. The country's cabinet on Wednesday flagged more bank reserve cuts and other steps.

The PBOC has been ramping up policy easing since the virus outbreak escalated in late January. China has cut several key interest rates, and some analysts are expecting another cut in the benchmark lending rate next week. But on Friday, the PBOC reiterated that monetary policy would remain prudent, even if it is more flexible in prioritising restoring economic growth. It said it would not open the credit flood-gates, a practice which had led to a rapid build-up in debt in the past.

The government has also rolled out fiscal support steps, including more funding for virus fight, tax waivers, cuts in social insurance fees and subsidies for firms. MORE EXPECTED

Analysts at UBS said in a note last week that they expected another 100 bps of RRR cuts for the remainder of 2020, a further 10 bps of medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate cuts, and possibly a deposit benchmark rate cut of no more than 25 bps later after consumer inflation eases notably. Analysts polled by Reuters expected China's economic growth to tumble to 3.5% in the first quarter year-on-year from the previous quarter's 6.0%. Some believe it may even have shrank on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Data on Saturday showed China's exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports declined, as the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak caused massive disruptions to business operations, global supply chains and economic activity. For the year, growth was expected to slow to 5.4%, which would be the slowest since 1990.

Policy sources have said Chinese policymakers are debating whether to lower the planned 2020 economic growth target of around 6%, which was tentatively agreed late last year. Many private sector economists see that as well beyond China's reach at this point. China has yet to issue its 2020 target as the annual parliament meeting, which originally scheduled to open on March 5, has been postponed due to the virus outbreak. ($1 = 6.9780 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Catholics rail against "Christ in quarantine" church closures in Rome

Catholics criticised a cardinals order to close churches in Rome on Friday to help contain the spread of coronavirus and Pope Francis cautioned against drastic measures.Some took to social media to rail against the move by Cardinal Angelo D...

English Premier League suspended until April 4 -- official

The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after a spate of coronavirus cases, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-OdoiFollowing a meeting of shareholders today, it was unan...

Coronavirus impact: All remaining I-League matches to be played in empty stadiums

All the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including Sundays marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation said on ...

India Food Forum Served Up Surprises in the Food Service Space: Technopak, Nielsen, PwC, Deloitte Shared Some Interesting Findings

MUMBAI, March 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Indias largest food retail intelligence event, India Food Forum 2020, focused on massive emerging opportunities in cloud kitchens, food delivery systems and start-ups in the food space. Some interesting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020