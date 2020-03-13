Left Menu
Development News Edition

thyssenkrupp - Elite Elevators Launch Revolutionary Home Lift - ALTURA H200

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:42 IST
thyssenkrupp - Elite Elevators Launch Revolutionary Home Lift - ALTURA H200

BENGALURU and CHENNAI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of ALTURA H300 in 2017, thyssenkrupp is back with another marvel of a product for Indian Homes. Introducing the 'ALTURA H200', also called the 'ALTURA Platinum'. It takes advantage of the state-of-the-art Hydraulic technology perfected from the renowned thyssenkrupp home lifts product portfolio. Built from German engineering expertise and designed with their customers in mind, they can ensure that the ALTURA H200 will deliver a personalised quality solution for one's home. Elite Elevators, in association with thyssenkrupp, have launched the ALTURA H200 in India and is set to take Home Elevators standards to a complete new level. The ALTURA H200 comes as a Safety Integrity Level - 3 (SIL-3) certified model and keeps up with the safety and comfort standards of all the designs that are delivered from thyssenkrupp. From excellent proficiency on elevator engineering, thyssenkrupp has developed their latest product range to include components that are manufactured with precise attention to detail.

The ALTURA H200 offers numerous configurations and a range of platform sizes for almost every specification required due to its futuristic compact mechanism. The ALTURA H200's hydraulic technology allows it to be versatile and adaptable with energy efficiency and tailor-made designs. Combining German engineering with Italian design, one is sure to have found a solution that is environment friendly, unobtrusive and will integrate beautifully with numerous sophisticated, elegant and stylish options. Elite Elevators has two experience centres, the first-of-their-kind, in Chennai and Bangalore where one can see first-hand the ALTURA H300 model and other products offered by Elite Elevators. They are in the process of launching similar experience centres for ALTURA H200 models in Hyderabad and Mumbai in the near future where buyers can easily step into the World of Home Elevators.

About thyssenkrupp Access Ltd: thyssenkrupp is a 200+ year old German goliath, with its wings spread across multiple sectors like automobile, steel, elevation etc. They generate a revenue of around $44 billion annually and are pioneers of technology and innovation in multiple sectors. In 2018, thyssenkrupp officially established themselves as No. 1 Home Elevator selling Company. Established in 2002, thyssenkrupp Elevator (India) installs, maintains and modernizes elevators and escalators in India and Bangladesh. They have a strong presence in various segments, such as residential, office and infrastructure. About Elite Elevators: Elite Elevators is a 6-year old organization with their headquarters established in Chennai. They are official business partners and represent thyssenkrupp Access in India. With more than 500 installations across India, their Home Lifts serves the entire country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. For more information, visit our website on https://www.eliteelevators.com/global Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123754/Altura_H200.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Australia defeat New Zealand by 71 runs in first ODI

A spirited performance guided Australia to defeat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Friday. Chasing a moderate target of 259, the hosts bundled out the Kiwis at 187 in 41 overs. The match was played at...

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said. Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously ...

UK plan for coronavirus based on scientific advice -PM's spokesman

Britains plan for dealing with coronavirus is based on scientific and medical advice and it is up to individual companies to choose to take other steps, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.The spokesman also said tha...

Czech government bans most travel in and out of country to fight coronavirus

The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.We issue a ban on entry for all for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020