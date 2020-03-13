CBI books Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, wife & others in fresh case

The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar in a fresh case, officials said on Friday

The case relates to the Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in the realisation of loans worth over Rs 2,000 crore to Thapar's companies, according to officials

The probe agency is carrying out searches in Delhi and Mumbai at multiple locations, including the office and residences of Kapoor, his wife Bindu, the office of Bliss Abode linked to Bindu, Thapar and his companies, and the India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd, the officials added.

