Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's pvt airports need 'reality check', says IATA on new levy proposal amid coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:27 IST
India's pvt airports need 'reality check', says IATA on new levy proposal amid coronavirus outbreak

With an airports' association proposing a new levy on passengers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, global airlines' grouping IATA on Friday said India's private aerodromes need to do a "reality check" and not have a self-serving interest in protecting profits. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 290 airlines, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet.

Citing increase in operational expenses, the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) has suggested introduction of a new levy on passengers. On Friday, IATA Country Director (India) Amitabh Khosla said India's private airports need to do a reality check on their suggestion to impose a new levy at a time when passenger demand is plummeting on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

"What is needed now are relief measures to help the aviation industry, and eventually when the situation is resolved, to look at ways to grow demand, instead of a self-serving interest in protecting profits without recognising what is happening in the world around us. "It is imperative that we focus on reducing the overall cost of travel and work collectively to identify mutual cost saving opportunities," he said in a statement.

In a letter to the civil aviation ministry dated March 11, APAO flagged various problems in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including that of "less sales at the Food and Beverage, and retail outlets" at aerodromes. Among others, it has proposed "allowing levying of a nominal passenger facilitation charge as part of airline fares to cover increased operating expenses being incurred by the operators".

APAO represents operators of five airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Cochin..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus

The Masters, which brings together the worlds best golfers in April for the years first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday. People from all over the world attend th...

Coronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Warren Buffett on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel Berkshire Hathaway Incs annual shareholder weekend, the largest gathering in corporate America, because the safety of participants and the wider community was param...

China's Nanjing to give out vouchers to spur consumption amid epidemic

Chinas eastern city of Nanjing will give out 318 million yuan 45 million in vouchers to its citizens to spur spending hit by the coronavirus epidemic, according to a report from the Nanjing Daily, a local state-owned paper.The vouchers, int...

Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses, trains to remain suspended till April 15

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak. Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15. Alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020