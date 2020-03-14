Canada unveils Can$10 bln stimulus to counter coronavirus

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Friday a Can$10 billion (USD 750 million) stimulus package to help businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic

At the same time, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz slashed the central bank's key lending rate by 50 basis points to 0.75 per cent -- on the heels of a cut earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.