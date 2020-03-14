Democrats ready stimulus as Mnuchin says virus hit on US economy 'short-term'

President Donald Trump is "very close" to reaching a stimulus agreement with US lawmakers to fight the coronavirus outbreak's economic damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday, as Democrats prepared to pass their own proposal. Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi said her party would pass a bill "focused directly on providing support for America's families" that includes expansions of paid sick leave and unemployment insurance, among other measures.

However, it was unclear if Trump or the Republican leadership in the Senate were behind the proposal, though a Pelosi aide said the House speaker had spoken to Mnuchin repeatedly over the past days. The fear surrounding the pandemic has pushed Wall Street indices into a bear market, which efforts to contain its spread shut down Disneyland and Broadway, and led major sports leagues to cancel or postpone their seasons, but Mnuchin called the slowdown a "short-term issue." The president is committed to getting a "major stimulus package" through Congress, Mnuchin told CNBC early Friday, but he did not provide specifics. Options include a payroll tax cut and other ways to provide funds for people who cannot work because of the virus.

"There's no question there's a short-term economic issue, but we will get through this." Pelosi said the Democratic bill will focus on "testing, testing, testing" in addition to paid sick leave and expanding unemployment benefits. The announcements came one day after the Dow had its worst session since 1987, diving 10 percent in Thursday trading even as the US Federal Reserve moved to inject USD 1.5 trillion of cash into markets this week and broadened its purchases of US Treasury debt -- both moves reminiscent of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Uncertainty over the stimulus package and sharp partisan rhetoric were exacerbating factors in Thursday's declines, where selling was also spurred by Trump's shock travel ban on Europe and the near-constant stream of event cancelations. Mnuchin vowed said once the virus is overcome "the economy will be stronger than ever." He also encouraged people to buy stocks, rejected the need to close markets and said he would be willing to fly commercial airlines. "Not everybody who has sniffles will have the coronavirus," Mnuchin said.

The Dow had regained about 2.5 per cent in afternoon trading Friday, retreating from the surge seen at the open. The Fed made an emergency interest rate cut last week, and on Wednesday is expected to lower the benchmark borrowing rate again, possible cutting all the way to zero.

The University of Michigan's monthly consumer sentiment survey showed Americans are worried by the impact of COVID-19 on the economy..

