Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 02:42 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 02:42 IST
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health, education and tackling climate change, the company said on Friday.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

