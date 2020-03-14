Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Infosys has completed the acquisition of Simplus, a Platinum Salesforce Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations, the Bengaluru-based company said Friday. A definitive agreement to acquire Simplus was signed on February 10, 2020.

With this acquisition, Infosys accelerates its enterprise cloud capabilities and strengthens presence across the USA and Australia. Simplus brings to Infosys globally recognized Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships, and a broad clientele, across a variety of industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

"Through this acquisition, coupled with the acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018, Infosys further elevates its position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients unparalleled capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation."

With more than 2000 clients and a high customer satisfaction rating, Simplus is a recognized leader and advisor in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce CPQ and Billing applications.

