Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme; moratorium to be lifted by March 18

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 11:55 IST
Govt notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme; moratorium to be lifted by March 18
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted by March 18 and the new board led by CEO and MD Prashant Kumar will be put in place by the end of this month, the government said. The government notified the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 late on Friday. Under the plan, SBI cannot reduce its stake in the bank to below 26 percent for a period of three years, while other investors and existing shareholders will have a lock-in period of three years for 75 percent of their investment in Yes Bank. However, the lock-in period will not apply to shareholders with less than 100 shares.

Apart from Kumar, the reconstructed board of Yes Bank will have Sunil Mehta (former PNB non-executive chairman) as non-executive chairman, and Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda as non-executive directors. The Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 shall come into force on March 13, 2020, the gazette notification said.

The RBI had on March 5 put a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. It superseded the board of the troubled private sector lender and appointed Prashant Kumar as administrator. "The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank issued by the government... shall cease to have an effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this scheme," the notification said.

"The office of the administrator of the reconstructed bank shall stand vacated immediately after 7 calendar days from the date of cessation of moratorium ... and a new board of directors shall be reconstituted...," the notification said. State Bank of India (SBI), which will hold up to 49 percent stake in Yes Bank, will nominate two directors on the newly-constituted board and RBI can appoint one or more additional directors.

Any investor, other than SBI, with voting right of 15 percent in the private lender can nominate one director on Yes Bank's board. ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bandhan Bank will also join the SBI-led consortium and invest in Yes Bank.

HDFC will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank through the purchase of 100 crore shares, Axis Bank will invest Rs 600 crore by buying 60 crore shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 500 crore through 50 crore shares and Bandhan Bank another Rs 300 crore through the purchase of 30 crore shares. The authorized capital of the reconstructed lender has been fixed at Rs 6,200 crore. All employees of the bank will continue with the same remuneration and service conditions. However, services of 'key managerial personnel' may be discontinued at any time by the new board, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 cr in Yes Bank

Private sector Bandhan Bank said it will invest Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank as part of RBIs reconstruction plan for the crisis-hit lender. In a late-night filing on Friday, Bandhan Bank said its board has granted approval for an equity investm...

NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar

It was an emotional meeting when NC president Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar where he has been under detention for over the last seven months. Released on Friday after his detention under the stringent...

Indonesian capital closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Indonesias capital city will close all schools and ordered remote teaching for at least two weeks starting next week to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told a broadcasted news conference on Saturday.Baswe...

Nearly 12 lakh international passengers screened for coronavirus

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said so far nearly 12 lakh passengers coming from abroad have been screened for coronavirus at various airports across the country. Speaking at Wings India 2020 an aviation-related even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020