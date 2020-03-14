Ascent HR inaugurates new innovation lab in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Mar 14 (PTI): Ascent HR, a leader in HR solutions, payroll, benefits and compliance services, opened its new innovation lab and development centre here on Saturday. The centre would focus on building technology competencies in meeting ever-increasing demands for innovation in managing people practice, a press release from the company said.

Also, it would build capabilities to deliver new functionalities, HR analytics and cutting-edge products, which would empower Ascent HRs customers to provide an unparalleled employee experience, the release said. At the core of the innovation centre is a design and user experience lab for Ascent HRs products and prototypes and the lab would help consolidate their pioneering position in HR automation and customer service, it said.

"For close to two decades, our journey has been powered by our employees commitment, agility and a growing technology practice," the release quoted Ascent HR CEO Subbu as saying. "We are keen to capitalise on the tech talent pool, serene atmosphere which Coimbatore offers as a tier- 2 city, without forcing employees to uproot their lives, in search of professional success," he said..

