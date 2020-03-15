Left Menu
Development News Edition

'More than 25,000 crew, passengers on over 700 ships not allowed to disembark at Indian ports'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 14:02 IST
'More than 25,000 crew, passengers on over 700 ships not allowed to disembark at Indian ports'

To contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, the government has so far prevented more than 25,000 crew and passengers on board over 700 ships from disembarking on Indian shores, a Shipping Ministry official said. Apart from restricting cargo handling, the government had last week prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passengers with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31.

"Till March 13, a total of 25,504 crew and passengers on board 703 vessels arrived on Indian shores from China or travel history to impacted countries. They have not been allowed to disembark as a precautionary measure to contain any possible spread of the virus. They were allowed to anchor at designated places, but no shore passes were issued to such crew and passengers post January 26," the official told PTI. As per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), all passengers and crew aboard the vessels are being scanned, and all necessary facilities are being extended to them, the official said.

All required protocols are being followed and help is being provided in case of fever or sickness, the official added. India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) -- which handled 699.04 MT of cargo during 2018-19. There are about 200 non-major ports under the control of states.

The government had last month directed all 12 major ports to immediately put in place screening, detection and quarantine system for disembarking seafarers and cruise passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. Directions had also been issued to ports to procure N-95 masks as well as thermal scanners to screen passengers, besides obtaining self-declaration from arriving crew/passengers.

To prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Ministry of Shipping had said it will allow only such international cruise ships which had intimated their call to ports by January 1, 2020. "Only those international cruise ships which had planned and intimated their call to an Indian Port not later than 1st January, 2020 will be allowed to call on such port," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

'Grey's Anatomy' postpones production amid coronavirus outbreak

The makers of Greys Anatomy have suspended the production of the show for at least two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus spread. ABC, the network behind the long-running popular medical drama, released the letter announcing that producti...

Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland get married

Pitch Perfect actor Brittany Snow and fiance Tyler Stanaland tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Malibu. The couples Saturday wedding was attended by about 120 guests, reported The KnotThe duo celebrated their upcoming wedding last mon...

Have asked political parties in JK to unite to bring back all detained in jails outside UT: Farooq Abdullah

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday appealed to all political leaders in the erstwhile state to jointly appeal to the Centre to bring back all detainees lodged in jails outside the union territory on humanitarian groundsIn his first stat...

COVID-19: Demand for masks and sanitisers surges in Ahmedabad

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and sanitisers has increased in Ahmedabad. However, manufacturers and distributors have stated that the supply of these essential commodities is enough to meet the present demand. A mask ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020